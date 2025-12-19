Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Cleared after limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
David practiced in limited fashion Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. He avoided an injury designation despite the light practice participation and is likely to handle another heavy workload in Sunday's battle for first place in the NFC South after playing every defensive snap in each of the previous three games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Logs limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Slowed by knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Does it all in Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Six stops in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited production Week 11•