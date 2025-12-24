David (rest) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

David is not listed with the knee injury he overcame before the Week 16 Sunday loss to the Panthers, but the veteran linebacker had an easier day as he rests for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins. The 35-year-old will likely upgrade to a full participant by Friday, but regardless of his Week 17 practice status, he will probably suit up for Sunday's game barring any sudden injury.