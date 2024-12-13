Evans (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Evans followed the same pattern as last week, returning to practice Friday as a limited participant after missing the prior two sessions. His lack of reps seems to be a matter of maintenance rather than inspired by genuine concern about his game availability, considering he took 85 percent of snaps on offense in last week's 28-13 win over the Raiders. Evans should again be busy Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.