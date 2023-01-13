Leverett (knee) didn't practice Friday.
Leverett was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, but he was downgraded to a non-participant Friday. If he's unable to practice Saturday, Luke Goedeke would likely be in line to start at left guard during Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas.
