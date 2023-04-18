Leverett (knee) signed his exclusive rights tender with the Buccaneers on Monday, which means he has recovered from his knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Leverett will remain in Tampa Bay for the 2023 season after gaining medical clearance and signing his tender as an exclusive rights free agent. The offensive guard started 10 games last season but missed Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Cowboys due to the now-healed knee injury.