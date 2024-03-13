Leverett and the Patriots agreed on a contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Leverett started 10 games for the Buccaneers at offensive guard in 2022 and he'll now have an opportunity to compete for a starting role with New England. As a 27-year-old, Leverett still has plenty of tread left on his tires.
