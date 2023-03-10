The Buccaneers extended the tender offer to Leverett on Friday, per the team's official site.

Leverett is now set to become an exclusive rights free agent, so he'll ultimately remain with Tampa Bay in 2023 because he's now unable to negotiate with other NFL teams following Friday's transaction. The 26-year-old guard started for the Buccaneers throughout all of their final 10 games this past campaign, and he's currently in line to block for a new signal caller this season given Tom Brady's recent retirement.