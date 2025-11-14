Buccaneers' Owen Wright: Joins active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright was signed from the Buccaneers' practice squad to the active roster Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Monmouth product's signing provides Tampa Bay with much-needed depth at running back, as Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is in line to miss his sixth consecutive game in Week 11. Expect Wright to play a depth role in the Buccaneers' backfield Sunday, potentially contributing on offense and special teams.