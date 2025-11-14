Wright was signed from the Buccaneers' practice squad to the active roster Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Monmouth product's signing provides Tampa Bay with much-needed depth at running back, as Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is in line to miss his sixth consecutive game in Week 11. Expect Wright to play a depth role in the Buccaneers' backfield Sunday, potentially contributing on offense and special teams.