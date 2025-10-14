Wright reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wright was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's 30-19 win over the 49ers on Sunday, playing just one offensive snap in the contest. With Bucky Irving (shoulder) expected to remain sidelined in Week 7, Wright could be added to the active roster again to serve as a depth option at running back behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker versus Detroit.