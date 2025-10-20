The Buccaneers elevated Wright from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It's the second week in a row that Wright has been elevated to Tampa Bay's active roster, and he'll serve as the team's RB3 behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker in the absence of Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder). Wright played just one snap on offense during the Bucs' Week 6 victory over the 49ers.