Gholston (knee) is not among Tampa Bay's inactives for Sunday's Week 18 matchup versus the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gholston logged an LP/LP/DNP practice progression this week due to a knee issue and entered the weekend deemed questionable to play. However, the veteran defensive end is going to be able to take the field in Tampa Bay's important regular-season finale. Gholston hasn't been getting many opportunities of late, though, with fewer than 10 defensive snaps in five of his past six contests.