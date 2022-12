The Titans signed Shudak to their practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Shudak, who made his NFL debut in Week 12 versus the Bengals as starting kicker Randy Bullock was sidelined due to a calf issue, was added to Tennessee's practice squad Tuesday after being waived Dec. 3. The 25-year-old likely won't be elevated to the Titans' active roster for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign unless Bullock is forced to miss any more time.