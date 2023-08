Shudak was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Shudak came into camp expected to compete with Trey Wolff for the team's kicker job. Ultimately, it appears neither will get the job as the team has waived both. In a corresponding move, Tennessee has opted to bring in fellow kicker Michael Badgley, according to Pelissero, who is now the only kicker on the team's roster. Shudak will now work to find another opportunity.