The Commanders released Wentz on Monday.
As expected, Wentz has been let go to save over $26 million in cap space before his roster bonus triggered March 17. The veteran quarterback was traded to Washington ahead of the 2022 campaign, but after two solid outings to start the season, he completed just 60.8 percent of his passes over his next six appearances and threw six interceptions to just four touchdowns during that stretch. There's plenty of teams in need of a starting quarterback, but Wentz's recent track record may force him to settle for a backup gig in 2023. If he joins a new team this summer, it'll mark his fourth squad in as many years.
