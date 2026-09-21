Wentz will serve as the Vikings' backup quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers after head coach Kevin O'Connell announced Monday that Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will start Week 3.

Wentz performed admirably across nearly two full games in relief of Murray, who sustained the concussion midway through the first quarter of the season opener against the Packers. After completing 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' come-from-behind 39-22 win over Green Bay, Wentz started Week 2 against the Bears and played turnover-free football in rainy and windy conditions en route to leading Minnesota to a 9-3 win. While Murray will reclaim the starting job now that he's out of the protocol, Wentz's performance over the past two weeks firmly solidifies him ahead of 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on the depth chart.