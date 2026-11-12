Wentz (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Wentz had his left ankle stepped on by Vikings left guard Joe Huber during Monday's loss to the Bills, and while he didn't miss a snap before Max Brosmer took over for the final possession, the former has operated with practice restrictions to begin Week 10 prep. With the acquisition of Kirk Cousins on Tuesday and Kyler Murray still week to week due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Wentz is expected to return to a reserve role Sunday at Green Bay, but head coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't announced a starter for that contest as of Thursday.