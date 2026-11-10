Wentz completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed once for no gain in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Wentz had typically put together competent performances in his opportunities to lead head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense in the past, but Monday night was a clear exception. Wentz only took one sack, but he banged up his right hand on a first-half pass attempt, then had his foot stepped on by offensive lineman Joe Huber in the second half, the latter which required a visit to the medical tent. Wentz also repeatedly failed to master what had been a vulnerable Bills pass defense, averaging a minuscule 3.2 yards per attempt. Wentz also tossed interceptions on back-to-back drives to open the second half as well, and although they only led to a field goal for Buffalo, they were indicative of the kind of night it was for the veteran signal-caller. Wentz was ultimately pulled for Max Brosmer for the Vikings' final drive, and if Murray can't suit up for a Week 10 road showdown with the Packers on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Wentz will get another crack at a starting assignment.