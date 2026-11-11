Wentz (ankle) is listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Wentz injured his ankle Monday night during his disastrous start against the Bills. The Vikings have since traded for Kirk Cousins, who likely will take over as the starter for Sunday's game at Green Bay. Coach Kevin O'Connell wouldn't commit to starting Cousins and suggested Kyler Murray (hamstring) is unlikely to play, but Cousins' familiarity with the scheme and terminology means he shouldn't need long to prepare.