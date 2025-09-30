Runyon reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Runyon was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears, failing to record any stats while playing 15 snaps on special teams. The tight end did not handle any offensive snaps, with Ian Thomas serving as the top backup option behind starter Brock Bowers. If Michael Mayer (concussion) is unavailable again in Week 5, Runyon could return to the active roster before the team's matchup with the Colts.