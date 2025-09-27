Raiders' Carter Runyon: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Raiders elevated Runyon from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Bears.
Runyon is being elevated for the first time this season to help fill the void left by Michael Mayer's (concussion) absence. Runyon is one of two tight ends alongside Albert Okwuegbunam that the Raiders elevated, and they should both provide extra depth behind Brock Bowers and Ian Thomas during Sunday's matchup.