Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Edwards (undisclosed) worked to the side with trainers during mandatory minicamp and that there's a "high possibility" he will be 100 percent healthy for the start of training camp, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards' injury details remain undisclosed, and while it doesn't currently appear that the Chargers are seriously worried about his status, fantasy managers would certainly prefer for the 29-year-old not to be nicked up at this stage of the offseason. Harbaugh also revealed that Edwards wasn't present for voluntary OTAs. Following the departure of Austin Ekeler, Edwards appears to have a clear path to the No. 1 backfield gig to begin the 2024 season, health permitting. J.K. Dobbins, rookie sixth-rounder Kimani Vidal, and 2022 fourth-rounder Isaiah Spiller are all also options to compete for work. If Edwards ends up missing significant time this offseason, leaving first-team reps up for grabs, that could pave the way to a true backfield committee forming.