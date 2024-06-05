Palmer (knee) got his most reps of the offseason Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer averaged a career-high 58.1 receiving yards per game last season, but he missed Weeks 9-14 with a knee sprain and then suffered another knee injury in the season finale. After spending part of the offseason rehabbing, Palmer has resumed practicing with teammates and might be the safest bet to start in a new-look Chargers offense under coordinator Greg Roman. The team moved on from WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (knee) this offseason, later bringing in second-round pick Ladd McConkey and veteran DJ Chark. There's a breakout opportunity for Palmer in the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, if he can combine the volume he saw in 2022 (107 targets) with the big-play ability he flashed last year (15.3 yards per catch, career-high 11.2 aDOT). On the other hand, he's never been targeted on more than 18.1 percent of his routes in a season, even though Williams and Allen combined for only 39 appearances (out of a possible 68) the past two seasons.