Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Dealing with strained hamstring

McConkey said Tuesday that he's tending to a left hamstring strain, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Coach Jim Harbaugh told Insdorf earlier Tuesday that McConkey was "working through something" and would be limited to individual drills at this week's mandatory minicamp. McConkey clarified the nature of the injury not long afterward, while adding "let's get it healthy and ready to roll for" training camp. Through 32 regular-season games to begin his career, the 2024 second--round pick has tallied 148 catches (on 218 targets) for 1,938 yards and 13 touchdowns. McConkey will be seeking the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career under the direction of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.