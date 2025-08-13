Driskell (appendix) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site of the Chiefs official team site reports.

Driskell will miss some time for Kansas City as he is working his way back from an appendectomy. The 25-year-old, who joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year, appeared in two games a season ago. If he's forced to miss extended time, it could impact his chances of making the roster as a rotational piece on the offensive line.