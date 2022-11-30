McKinnon (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The report indicates that McKinnon is dealing with a hamstring strain, but if the running back is able to move past the issue, he'd be in line to work in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role this Sunday against the Bengals, alongside lead back Isiah Pacheco, with Ronald Jones and possibly Melvin Gordon (currently on the practice squad) also candidates to mix in.
