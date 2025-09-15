Mahomes completed 16 of 29 pass attempts for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception while taking seven carries for 66 yards and another score in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Mahomes and the Chiefs dropped to 0-2 on the year after suffering a loss at the hands of the team that embarrassed them in Super Bowl LIX last season. The final score was much closer this time around, but Philadelphia's defense held the superstar QB in check statistically. Mahomes continues to spread the ball around with top wideouts Rashee Rice (suspension) and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) out of action, dialing up nine different targets Sunday after completing passes to seven different receivers in last week's loss. Mahomes is going to continue to have to do the heavy lifting for Kansas City's offense as we look ahead to a Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.