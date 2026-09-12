Mahomes (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Monday's game against the Broncos.

Mahomes was a full participant in all three practices during Week 1 prep, and the 30-year-old quarterback is officially good to go for Monday's season opener. His mobility could still be limited, as he'll be wearing a protective brace on the left knee in which he tore both his ACL and LCL in Week 15 of last season. The brace could restrict his ability to move around the pocket and scramble out of trouble, which could loom large with undrafted rookie Khalil Benson expected to start at left tackle while Josh Simmons (back) sits out.