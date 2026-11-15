Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 35-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Taking advantage of a controlled environment and a fast track at Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- not to mention the presence of the debuting Josh Downs -- Mahomes repeatedly exploited the vulnerabilities of the Falcons defense throughout the afternoon. The legendary signal-caller showed no ill effects from the elbow injury that he'd suffered in Week 9, and he connected with Emmett Johnson (12, six yards), Downs (18 yards), Cyrus Allen (39 yards) and Andrew Armstrong (43 yards) for his quintet of touchdown passes. Mahomes now has multiple scoring strikes and zero interceptions in three straight games, and Sunday's five TD tosses represented a new season high. Mahomes will take 2,385 passing yards and a 19:4 TD:INT into a Week 11 home matchup against the Cardinals next Sunday.