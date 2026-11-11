Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he expects full practice participation by Mahomes (elbow) on Wednesday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Mahomes played through some elbow discomfort during the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Jets, but Reid indicated Monday that the star QB was considered day-to-day as this Sunday's game against the Falcons approaches, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Assuming Mahomes indeed logs a full session Wednesday, he'll be in line to play this weekend, and if so, will be working with a WR corps bolstered by Tuesday's trade deadline acquisition of Josh Downs from the Colts.