Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Cleared for full practices

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Mahomes (knee) has "been cleared to participate fully" to begin training camp, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Reid said Mahomes has been cleared to "do all the different periods that we have in this camp." The star quarterback has said all offseason that his aim is to be ready for Kansas City's regular-season opener against the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14, and it appears he's well on track for that goal. Mahomes was held out of full-team drills during offseason workouts while recovering from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered in Week 15 of last season, so it's highly encouraging that he's ready to handle all team activities to kick off training camp. Mahomes said he is "preparing" as though he will be given the green light to play in the preseason, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.