The Chiefs listed Mahomes (ankle) as a full practice participant Wednesday.

He got the same listing Tuesday after a walk-through practice, telling reporters beforehand that his current high-ankle sprain is less of an issue than the one he played through during the playoffs two years ago. Mahomes is on track to play against the Texans this Saturday, albeit with a slightly lesser rushing projection than usual in light of the mild sprain he suffered during the fourth quarter of a 21-7 win over the Browns on Sunday.