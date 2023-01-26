Mahomes (ankle) logged another full practice session Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With back-to-back full practices under his belt, Mahomes remains on track to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. As Adam Teicher of ESPN.com notes, the focus with regard to Kansas City's star signal-caller has gone from whether he can play this weekend to how effective he'll be while working through a high right-ankle sprain that he sustained in last Saturday's win over the Jaguars.
