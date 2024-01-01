Rice recorded five receptions on six targets for 127 yards in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals.

Despite having targets split fairly evenly across several pass catchers, Rice emerged as the top pass catcher for the Chiefs in Sunday's win. His most impactful play of the game was a 67-yard catch down the right sideline late in the third quarter when he got behind the Bengals' secondary to help set up a field goal. That play also marked Rice's longest gain of the season and helped him to his second 100-yard performance in his last six contests. He also has three touchdowns in that span.