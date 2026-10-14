Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Rice (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

After being forced out of the Chiefs' Oct. 4 win over the Raiders due to what Ian Rapoport of NFL Network described as a "relatively minor" hamstring injury, Rice won't be ready to return to the practice field coming out of a Week 5 bye. Per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com, Reid acknowledged that Rice is feeling better, but the coach wouldn't commit to the wideout practicing Thursday or Friday or playing Sunday against the Chargers. If Rice ends up being sidelined, tight end Travis Kelce would likely take on an even more prominent role in the passing game, and wideouts Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen could also see upticks in targets.