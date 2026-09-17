Pierce (heel) didn't participate in practice Thursday.

Pierce was a full participant at Wednesday's practice but was unable to take the practice field Thursday. The banged-up wide receiver played through his heel injury in the Week 1 loss to Baltimore, during which he also sustained a wrist injury. The latter injury doesn't seem to be bothering him any longer, but Pierce will likely need to upgrade back to full participation Friday to avoid being listed on the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.