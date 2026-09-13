Pierce (heel) is expected to play a decent amount of snaps Sunday against the Ravens, though it isn't expected to be his usual full allotment, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Despite being limited in all three Week 1 practices, Pierce wasn't given a designation for Sunday's contest, clearing him to return after first recovering from offseason ankle surgery and then tending to a heel injury this week. If he indeed can't handle his normal workload, he'd be a risky play, perhaps needing one of his noted splash plays to reap rewards in the season opener. Josh Downs, Keenan Allen and Ashton Dulin are the top healthy Colts wide receivers if Pierce cedes snaps to the rest of the position.