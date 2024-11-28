Pierce (foot) didn't participate in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Pierce was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so his absence from Thursday's session puts the focus on what he's able to do Friday in terms of his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots. With Josh Downs (shoulder) also having logged consecutive 'DNPs,' Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell are currently the Colts' top healthy wideout options.
