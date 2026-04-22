Colts coach Shane Steichen noted Tuesday that Jones is already "dropping back" to pass at this stage of his recovery from a torn right Achilles, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jones suffered his Achilles tear on Dec. 7 last year, so the QB still has a way to go in his recovery, and with that in mind the Colts have not yet put a definitive timeline on when Jones might be fully cleared. That said, Steichen noted that the team's franchise signal caller is having a "phenomenal rehab," adding that he's confident Jones is doing everything he can to be ready sooner rather than later. With Jones on the mend for now, Riley Leonard is in line to handle added first-team reps during OTAs, while Anthony Richardson (eye) -- who has requested a trade -- wasn't present for the start of Indy's current voluntary sessions.