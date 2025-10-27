Colts' DeForest Buckner: Keeps on pass rush roll
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buckner had two total tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's win over Tennessee.
After failing to register a sack in his first four games, Buckner has 4.0 sacks over his last four games. He also has seven QB hits and nine QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, over that same span.
