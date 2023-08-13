Minshew was 6-for-6 passing for 72 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Minshew came into the game in the second quarter after Anthony Richardson got the start. Minshew was efficient despite being under pressure as the second-team offensive line struggled at times. Richardson held his own in his first start and unless he takes a big step backward later in the preseason he's likely to start the regular season opener over Minshew. However, no decisions have been made and Minshew has shown he gives the team a reliable, if unspectacular, option.