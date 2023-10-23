Minshew completed 15 of 23 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns. He added three rushes for 29 yards and two additional scores.

Though the score indicates this was a shootout, the Colts came out with a focus on the ground game as they had 40 rushing attempts compared to Minshew's 23 passes. He made an impact in both areas of the game, as he launched a pair of long touchdowns that went for 59 and 75 yards to Josh Downs and Michael Pittman, respectively. Minshew also showed surprising effectiveness with his legs, rushing for scores of 17 and four yards. The team isn't likely to ask him to do too much moving forward, but the Colts have the skill-position players to make plays, which could result in spike performances like Sunday's on occasion for Minshew.