Doyle wasn't targeted over 32 snaps in Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.
Mo Alie-Cox was phenomenal when Doyle sat out of Week 2's game versus the Vikings, recording five receptions for 111 yards. In Doyle's return to the lineup Week 3, Alie-Cox out-snapped Doyle (36-32) and was more effective as a pass-catcher with a 3-50-1 line. It's fair to assume that Doyle's targetless effort can be partly attributed to the fact that it was his first game back from ankle/knee injuries, but Alie-Cox has established himself with Philip Rivers as a dependable TE with a 91.0 percent catch rate and 18.1 yard per catch. Doyle will look to get back on track in Week 4 against the Browns.