Taylor rushed 24 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Taylor has started the season with a pair of two-touchdown performances on the ground after leading the league with 18 rushing touchdowns in the 2025 regular season. The star running back broke free for a 24-yard rushing touchdown with 59 seconds left in the first half before adding a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 27-27. Taylor is the focal point of Indianapolis' offense, and that's unlikely to change in Week 3, even with Houston's stout front seven coming to town.