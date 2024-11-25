Downs (shoulder) finished with three receptions for 27 yards on seven targets while playing 29 of the Colts' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Downs recorded a pair of catches on the Colts' first four plays of the game, but he was mostly held quiet for the rest of the day. He didn't notch his third and final reception until the 11:22 mark in the fourth quarter, when he also hurt his right shoulder on the play in question. Downs returned to the contest for the Colts' final possession, so he looks to have avoided a serious injury. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if Downs appeared on the Colts' Week 13 injury report prior to a matchup with the Patriots next Sunday.