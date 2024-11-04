Downs caught six of nine targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Downs easily led the Colts in targets, catches and receiving yards, with no teammate posting more than five targets. He has shown strong chemistry with quarterback Joe Flacco, who was inserted as the starter over the benched Anthony Richardson against Minnesota. Downs has 22 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown across Flacco's three starts this season. Indianapolis' passing game will face a tough Week 10 test at home against the Bills.