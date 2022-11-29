Granson (illness) inactive for Monday night's game against the Steelers.
With Granson out, look for Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods to handle the bulk of the Colts' tight end snaps in Week 12, with Nikola Kalinic in reserve. Granson will now target a potential return to action in Week 13 versus the Cowboys.
More News
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Now listed as doubtful•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Status in question for Monday•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Misses another practice•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: One catch in Week 11•
-
Colts' Kylen Granson: Four catches against Vegas•