Eagles' Kylen Granson: Goes without target again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granson didn't draw a target while playing two snaps on offense in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.
Since recording his third reception of the season in a Week 11 game against the Lions, Granson hasn't been targeted in any of the Eagles' subsequent three contests. He's logged just nine total snaps on offense during that stretch while Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra continue to work ahead of him at tight end.
