Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Questionable despite DNPs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Lewis was injured in last Sunday's win over the Chargers and didn't practice at all this week, though the Colts are leaving the door open for Lewis to play. Samson Ebukam (knee) has already been ruled out, so the Colts could be pretty thin at edge rusher if Lewis is unable to play.
More News
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Won't return Week 7•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Questionable to return•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Good to go against Las Vegas•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Iffy for Week 5 with oblique injury•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Two sacks at Tennessee•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Just one tackle in season opener•