default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lewis (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Lewis was injured in last Sunday's win over the Chargers and didn't practice at all this week, though the Colts are leaving the door open for Lewis to play. Samson Ebukam (knee) has already been ruled out, so the Colts could be pretty thin at edge rusher if Lewis is unable to play.

More News