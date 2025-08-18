Colts' Will Mallory: Having strong training camp
Mallory had one reception for 11 yards on three targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Green Bay. He's had an impressive training camp that could help him win a roster spot, 93.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
If the Colts keep four tight ends, Mallory is likely battling Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree for the final spot. Mallory has showed off his receiving ability in training camp, but no tight end other than Tyler Warren may be a significant factor in the passing game.
