Mallory is inactive for Sunday's season opener against Miami due to a coach's decision, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Mallory had a good showing in training camp by all accounts, but he enters the season fourth on the depth chart at tight end and may not be active most game days. Mallory has receiving skills, but no tight end other than Tyler Warren may be a significant factor in the passing game.

