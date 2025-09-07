Colts' Will Mallory: Healthy inactive
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mallory is inactive for Sunday's season opener against Miami due to a coach's decision, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Mallory had a good showing in training camp by all accounts, but he enters the season fourth on the depth chart at tight end and may not be active most game days. Mallory has receiving skills, but no tight end other than Tyler Warren may be a significant factor in the passing game.
More News
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Having strong training camp•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Takes step back Year 2•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Won't play against Big Blue•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Healthy scratch for Week 11•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Gets second reception of season•
-
Colts' Will Mallory: Gets first reception of season•